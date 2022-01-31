Clean Logo Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal 3D logo reveal. This polished ident uses elegant slice reveals, glossy highlights, and long shadows to add depth without clutter. Customize colors to match your brand, toggle reflections, and quickly produce a professional intro or outro for presentations, promos, and events. The streamlined design keeps the focus on your logo while the smooth, fluid motion and glass-like accents elevate production value. Easy to use, fast to render, and versatile for any industry—this refined logo animation delivers a timeless, modern look every time.