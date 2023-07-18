Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Squares Stomp - Original - Poster image

Squares Stomp

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 1 image · 22 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Promo
Title sequence
Slideshow
3.2Kexports
rating
Make your message hit hard with an energetic stomp opener. This clean, minimal design combines bold typography, fast slice transitions, and smooth kinetic moves to spotlight your media and end with a crisp logo reveal. Ideal for promos, intros, title sequences, and quick slideshows, it’s easy to customize—swap media, edit text, and tweak colors to match your brand. Deliver a modern, attention-grabbing video that feels sharp, rhythmic, and professional in just minutes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us