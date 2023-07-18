Squares Stomp

Make your message hit hard with an energetic stomp opener. This clean, minimal design combines bold typography, fast slice transitions, and smooth kinetic moves to spotlight your media and end with a crisp logo reveal. Ideal for promos, intros, title sequences, and quick slideshows, it’s easy to customize—swap media, edit text, and tweak colors to match your brand. Deliver a modern, attention-grabbing video that feels sharp, rhythmic, and professional in just minutes.