Neon Match Bar 1

Add a crisp, high-tech lower third to your videos with this transparent overlay. A glowing, rounded title bar slides in, reveals your text with a scan-style pass, then exits with a stylish glitch. Ideal for streams, broadcasts, and highlight reels, it keeps attention on names, roles, or short info. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and fine-tune the display duration to fit your timing. The clean, futuristic design blends seamlessly with any footage, delivering a professional, readable label that works across platforms and formats.