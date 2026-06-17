Neon Match Bar 5

Bring professional matchups to life with a clean, glowing VS lower third. This transparent overlay is built for streams, broadcasts, and tournament coverage, showcasing two sides with a bold central badge. Customize colors, fonts, and timing in seconds. Smooth scanner wipes and pixel‑style reveals add a modern, hi‑tech edge without stealing focus from your footage. Use it for esports, sports, events, or any head‑to‑head segment. Drop it over your video, edit the two names, and you’re ready to go.