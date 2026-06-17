Neon Match Bar 2

Level up your broadcast with a futuristic HUD lower third. This transparent overlay features a glowing capsule banner, scanning highlights, and tasteful glitch transitions to deliver crisp, energetic on-screen labeling. Ideal for esports, gaming streams, and tech-forward content, it keeps focus on your message while adding modern polish. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. Whether announcing segments, showcasing guests, or highlighting live updates, this streamlined, high-contrast design ensures clarity, consistency, and a premium look across your entire production.