Neon Match Bar 3

Give your broadcast a pro edge with a glowing esports HUD lower third. This transparent overlay is perfect for team-versus-team callouts, match details, and event updates. A sleek rounded banner, scanning bar, and subtle glitch accents deliver a modern, high‑tech vibe that fits gaming and tournament streams. Easily customize text, fonts, and brand colors, and fine‑tune the timing for your show flow. Drop it into your editor or live software and you’re ready to go. Clean, readable, and fast to set up—ideal for casters, organizers, and creators who want polished stream elements.