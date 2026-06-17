Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tournament Pack - Lower Third 3 - Original - Poster image

Neon Match Bar 3

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Digital
Glow
Gaming
Digital banner
8exports
rating
Give your broadcast a pro edge with a glowing esports HUD lower third. This transparent overlay is perfect for team-versus-team callouts, match details, and event updates. A sleek rounded banner, scanning bar, and subtle glitch accents deliver a modern, high‑tech vibe that fits gaming and tournament streams. Easily customize text, fonts, and brand colors, and fine‑tune the timing for your show flow. Drop it into your editor or live software and you’re ready to go. Clean, readable, and fast to set up—ideal for casters, organizers, and creators who want polished stream elements.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us