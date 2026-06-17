Neon Match Bar 4

Create a crisp, modern lower third that cuts through any background. This transparent overlay pairs a glowing tech frame with a clean, centered title. Smooth scan wipes introduce your text, while a pixelated outro clears the screen with style. Easily adjust colors and typography to match your brand or stream. Ideal for live broadcasts, esports highlights, promos, and YouTube videos, this lower third delivers clarity, contrast, and instant readability without clutter. Drop it over footage to label speakers, segments, or calls to action and keep your visuals looking sharp and professional.