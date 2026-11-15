Launch your content with a punchy, kinetic grunge intro. This template fuses bold typography, halftone textures, torn‑paper transitions, and hand‑drawn scribbles into a raw, editorial look. Rapid, beat-ready motion builds through stacked titles before landing on a clean logo and tagline. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and grunge intensity to match your brand. Perfect for intros, hype promos, teasers, and title sequences where energy and attitude matter.