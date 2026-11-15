Rulebreaker
00:15 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
10exports
Launch your content with a punchy, kinetic grunge intro. This template fuses bold typography, halftone textures, torn‑paper transitions, and hand‑drawn scribbles into a raw, editorial look. Rapid, beat-ready motion builds through stacked titles before landing on a clean logo and tagline. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and grunge intensity to match your brand. Perfect for intros, hype promos, teasers, and title sequences where energy and attitude matter.
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