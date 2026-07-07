Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Versus Forge - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Versus Forge - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
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Intro
Cinematic
Story video
11exports
rating
Build high-impact vertical matchup cards in seconds. This cinematic motion title frames two logos with dramatic light rays, forged metallic textures and a bold central VS. Ideal for esports, sports fixtures and event promos, it’s optimized for Stories, Reels and Shorts. Customize team logos, names, headline, colors and lighting to match your brand. Use it as an intro, promo or outro to announce clashes, brackets, or finals with striking, atmospheric style.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us