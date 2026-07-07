Versus Forge - Vertical

Build high-impact vertical matchup cards in seconds. This cinematic motion title frames two logos with dramatic light rays, forged metallic textures and a bold central VS. Ideal for esports, sports fixtures and event promos, it’s optimized for Stories, Reels and Shorts. Customize team logos, names, headline, colors and lighting to match your brand. Use it as an intro, promo or outro to announce clashes, brackets, or finals with striking, atmospheric style.