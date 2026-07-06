Versus Kickoff

Launch your sports content with a high‑energy stadium intro built for match day. This 3D cinematic opener showcases two opponents in a dramatic VS layout before culminating in a bold final logo reveal on the pitch. Customize team names, logos, and color accents to match your brand or club. Glowing energy trails, ember particles, and stadium floodlights deliver an epic, broadcast‑ready feel perfect for promos, highlight reels, and live‑stream openers. Designed for soccer, but adaptable to wider sports branding, it’s the fast, professional way to captivate fans and kick off your video with impact.