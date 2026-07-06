Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Versus Kickoff - Original - Poster image

Versus Kickoff

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Sports & Fitness
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Comparison & Versus
11exports
rating
Launch your sports content with a high‑energy stadium intro built for match day. This 3D cinematic opener showcases two opponents in a dramatic VS layout before culminating in a bold final logo reveal on the pitch. Customize team names, logos, and color accents to match your brand or club. Glowing energy trails, ember particles, and stadium floodlights deliver an epic, broadcast‑ready feel perfect for promos, highlight reels, and live‑stream openers. Designed for soccer, but adaptable to wider sports branding, it’s the fast, professional way to captivate fans and kick off your video with impact.
nixmotion profile image
nixmotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of nixmotion
Nova Ignition
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
00:10
Nova Ignition Original theme video
Soccer Ball Mockup
By TippyTop
Edit
4K
00:07
Soccer Ball Mockup Logo Outro 1 theme video
American Football Reveal
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
American Football Reveal Original theme video
Epic Football Reveal
By Shoeeb
Edit
4K
00:06
Epic Football Reveal Original theme video
Emberstrike Merge
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:09
Emberstrike Merge Original theme video
Light Up Reveal
By d3luxxxe
Edit
00:10
Light Up Reveal Original theme video
Merge Luminous Explosion Intro
By milinkovic
Edit
00:08
Merge Luminous Explosion Intro Original theme video
Action Wrestle Reveal
By rajpakhare
Edit
00:12
Action Wrestle Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us