Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Football Energy Intro - Original - Poster image

Shockwave Kickoff

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Sports & Fitness
Electricity
3D motion graphics
6exports
rating
Bring game-day hype to your videos with a high-energy American football opener and logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template surges with electric effects, bold stacked headlines, and dramatic shards that frame your brand at the climax. Perfect for promos, teasers, and event announcements, it spotlights your message with a centered hero layout and striking neon accents. Easily customize text, colors, and logo to match your team or channel. Create an unforgettable intro or outro that charges viewers up for kickoff and leaves your branding front and center.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us