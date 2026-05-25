Shockwave Kickoff

Bring game-day hype to your videos with a high-energy American football opener and logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template surges with electric effects, bold stacked headlines, and dramatic shards that frame your brand at the climax. Perfect for promos, teasers, and event announcements, it spotlights your message with a centered hero layout and striking neon accents. Easily customize text, colors, and logo to match your team or channel. Create an unforgettable intro or outro that charges viewers up for kickoff and leaves your branding front and center.