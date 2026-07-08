Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Goal Rush - Original - Poster image

Goal Rush

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Flat design
Sports & Fitness
Soccer
7exports
rating
Kick off your content with a high‑energy soccer logo animation. This bold, flat‑design opener races across the pitch, streaking vibrant stripes and paint splashes as the ball rockets into the net before revealing your brand. Ideal for match day intros, highlights, tournaments and team channels, it pairs a stadium atmosphere with a clean, centered logo finish. Customize colors to match your kit, swap audio, and deliver a powerful sports ident in seconds. Perfect as an intro or outro for clubs, leagues, sports brands and creators who need a fast, impactful football stinger.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us