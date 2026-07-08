Goal Rush - Vertical

Kick off your brand with a high‑energy, vertical soccer logo animation. This bold design charges through the stadium, streaks of color and paint splashes swirling around the ball before landing cleanly on your logo. Perfect for match promos, team intros, tournament openers, shorts and stories. Customize colors across the pitch, net, ball and accents, then drop in your soundtrack for instant hype. Use it as an intro or outro to boost recognition on social media, YouTube or broadcast. Fast, vibrant and game‑ready—this template makes every reveal feel like a winning goal.