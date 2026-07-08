Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Goal Rush - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Goal Rush - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Sports & Fitness
Outro
Bold
8exports
rating
Kick off your brand with a high‑energy, vertical soccer logo animation. This bold design charges through the stadium, streaks of color and paint splashes swirling around the ball before landing cleanly on your logo. Perfect for match promos, team intros, tournament openers, shorts and stories. Customize colors across the pitch, net, ball and accents, then drop in your soundtrack for instant hype. Use it as an intro or outro to boost recognition on social media, YouTube or broadcast. Fast, vibrant and game‑ready—this template makes every reveal feel like a winning goal.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us