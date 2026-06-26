Kick off your brand with a high-energy 3D soccer logo animation. A wave of photoreal balls surges into frame, forming a central spotlight where your logo appears with a bold glow. Tweak stroke color and glow intensity to match your team or brand. Ideal for sports intros, outros, match promos, highlights, and story videos, this vertical design grabs attention fast. The realistic materials, clean lighting, and dynamic motion deliver a premium look that scores on any platform. Drop in your logo, choose your sound, and export a powerful football-themed ident in minutes.