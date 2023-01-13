Instagram Follow

Promote your Instagram with a clean, minimal subscribe animation. This template showcases three photos in a circular avatar frame, then neatly reveals your handle and a bold follow CTA button. It’s built in flat design with smooth pop-in and slide-in motion, making it perfect for social media promo or outros. Customize fonts, colors, button style, and the Instagram icon color to match your brand. Adjust reflection and typography sizes for polished results. Ideal for creators, brands, and agencies seeking a fast, modern follow prompt that looks great and drives action.