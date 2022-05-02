Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Business Presentation - Original - Poster image

Corporate Business Presentation

01:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 30 images · 60 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Presentation
Corporate
Elegant
2.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your business with a modern corporate presentation template. Clean, minimal layouts pair bold headings with concise copy and media panels, while gentle particles and circular accents add polish. Use flexible two-column and grid sections to highlight services, milestones, or team features. Smooth, professional motion keeps the focus on your message, and built‑in social icons help close with a clear call to action. Ideal for company overviews, product promos, and pitch decks, it’s easy to customize with your visuals and brand colors for a cohesive, elegant result.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us