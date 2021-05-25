Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Business Presentation - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Business Presentation - Slideshow

01:00 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 2 images · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Presentation
Corporate
Editorial
586exports
rating
Create a polished corporate presentation with a clean, minimal slideshow built for business. This modern template features editorial typography, generous white space, and subtle geometric accents. Smooth slide-in transitions, staggered motion, and animated underlines highlight your key messages. Easily showcase photos and video in organized grids and two-column sections, and bookend your story with a refined logo intro and outro. With simple color controls, it adapts to any brand fast. Perfect for conferences, decks, employer branding, and company promos.
Mr.Exclusive profile image
Mr.Exclusive
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Mr.Exclusive
Minimal Business Presentation - Horizontal
By Mr_Free
Edit
01:28
Minimal Business Presentation - Horizontal Original theme video
Clean Corporate Presentation
By Mr_Free
Edit
01:10
Clean Corporate Presentation Original theme video
Corporate Business - Slideshow
By Mr.Exclusive
Edit
2K
01:00
Corporate Business - Slideshow Original theme video
Elegant Corporate Presentation
By Harchenko
Edit
00:40
Elegant Corporate Presentation Original theme video
Smooth business presentation - Slideshow
By Mr.Exclusive
Edit
02:01
Smooth business presentation - Slideshow Original theme video
Corporate Presentation - Slideshow
By Mr.Exclusive
Edit
00:56
Corporate Presentation - Slideshow Original theme video
Clean New Line Presentation
By Mr_Free
Edit
2K
01:00
Clean New Line Presentation Original theme video
Clean Business Presentation
By Berezhnoy
Edit
2K
00:50
Clean Business Presentation Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us