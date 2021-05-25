Business Presentation - Slideshow
01:00 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 2 images · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Create a polished corporate presentation with a clean, minimal slideshow built for business. This modern template features editorial typography, generous white space, and subtle geometric accents. Smooth slide-in transitions, staggered motion, and animated underlines highlight your key messages. Easily showcase photos and video in organized grids and two-column sections, and bookend your story with a refined logo intro and outro. With simple color controls, it adapts to any brand fast. Perfect for conferences, decks, employer branding, and company promos.
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