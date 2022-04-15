Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Online Video Conference Event Promo - Original - Poster image

Online Video Conference Event Promo

00:26 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 49 videos · 1 image · 51 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Event promo
Minimal
Mosaic
Slideshow
1.5Kexports
rating
Showcase your online conference with a dynamic, modern promo. This template builds from split screens into a rich mosaic of speaker tiles, complete with name bars, active borders, and a clean CTA finish. Its minimal, corporate look keeps the focus on your content while smooth, energetic tile reveals and slide-ins maintain momentum. Easily customize colors, logo, and texts to fit your brand. Ideal for webinars, summits, workshops, and event announcements across social and web channels.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us