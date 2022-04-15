Online Video Conference Event Promo

Showcase your online conference with a dynamic, modern promo. This template builds from split screens into a rich mosaic of speaker tiles, complete with name bars, active borders, and a clean CTA finish. Its minimal, corporate look keeps the focus on your content while smooth, energetic tile reveals and slide-ins maintain momentum. Easily customize colors, logo, and texts to fit your brand. Ideal for webinars, summits, workshops, and event announcements across social and web channels.