BlockBeat Opener - Vertical

Make a striking vertical opener that moves to the beat. This template blends kinetic typography, sliding color panels, and stacked photo cards over a tactile paper backdrop. Perfect for promos, teasers, stories, and quick intros, it guides viewers through bold headlines and visuals before landing on a polished logo reveal. Easily swap images, tweak colors, and update fonts to match your brand. The energetic pacing and clean editorial layout keep attention on your message. Ideal for social reels, product drops, event highlights, and more.