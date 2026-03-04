Youtube intro for cooking channel
BlockBeat Opener - Vertical - Original - Poster image

BlockBeat Opener - Vertical

00:16 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 2 images · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Bold
Intro
Stomp style
Promo
Title sequence
13exports
rating
Make a striking vertical opener that moves to the beat. This template blends kinetic typography, sliding color panels, and stacked photo cards over a tactile paper backdrop. Perfect for promos, teasers, stories, and quick intros, it guides viewers through bold headlines and visuals before landing on a polished logo reveal. Easily swap images, tweak colors, and update fonts to match your brand. The energetic pacing and clean editorial layout keep attention on your message. Ideal for social reels, product drops, event highlights, and more.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Impact Sprint - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:19
Impact Sprint - Vertical Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Opener - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:18
Modern Dynamic Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Vertical Dynamic Fast Opener
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:16
Vertical Dynamic Fast Opener Original theme video
Simple Sharp Story 5
By LimeStudio
Edit
00:09
Simple Sharp Story 5 Original theme video
Stylish Urban Style - Vertical
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:20
Stylish Urban Style - Vertical Original theme video
Minimal Stomp Promo - Vertical
By Promak
Edit
00:19
Minimal Stomp Promo - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Stomp Motion - Vertical
By Promak
Edit
00:19
Dynamic Stomp Motion - Vertical Original theme video
Youtube Instagram Story 14
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Youtube Instagram Story 14 Original theme video
