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Real Estate Slide 1 - Original - Poster image

Estate Capsule 1

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Real Estate
Rounded rectangle
10exports
rating
Showcase properties with a sleek, vertical story ad built for real estate promos and architecture spotlights. This minimal, editorial template features a centered media card, bold headlines, feature highlights, and a clear CTA button to drive action. Smooth camera drift and slide-in text keep focus on your visuals. Easily customize logo, fonts, colors, text, and media to match your brand. Ideal for listings, new developments, agency ads, and portfolio teasers across stories and reels. Deliver a modern, polished presentation that turns attention into inquiries.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us