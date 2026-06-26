Estate Capsule 1

Showcase properties with a sleek, vertical story ad built for real estate promos and architecture spotlights. This minimal, editorial template features a centered media card, bold headlines, feature highlights, and a clear CTA button to drive action. Smooth camera drift and slide-in text keep focus on your visuals. Easily customize logo, fonts, colors, text, and media to match your brand. Ideal for listings, new developments, agency ads, and portfolio teasers across stories and reels. Deliver a modern, polished presentation that turns attention into inquiries.