Estate Capsule 5

Showcase properties with a clean, high-impact vertical promo built for stories and reels. This minimalist design features a bold media card, elegant typography, and smooth, relaxed motion. Present key features in crisp top chips, add a concise CTA, and keep attention on your brand with a prominent logo slot. Perfect for real estate listings, neighborhoods, rentals, or new developments. Customize text, colors, and media to match your identity and publish fast across social platforms. Deliver a polished, modern look that elevates every listing and drives engagement.