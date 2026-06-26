Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Real Estate Slide 5 - Original - Poster image

Estate Capsule 5

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Real Estate
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
15exports
rating
Showcase properties with a clean, high-impact vertical promo built for stories and reels. This minimalist design features a bold media card, elegant typography, and smooth, relaxed motion. Present key features in crisp top chips, add a concise CTA, and keep attention on your brand with a prominent logo slot. Perfect for real estate listings, neighborhoods, rentals, or new developments. Customize text, colors, and media to match your identity and publish fast across social platforms. Deliver a polished, modern look that elevates every listing and drives engagement.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us