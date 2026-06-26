Estate Capsule 4

Create a refined vertical promo for real estate and architecture with this clean, minimal template. Showcase multiple images in a modern grid with rounded cards, feature badges, and clear headlines. Smooth, subtle motion keeps the focus on interiors and key property highlights. Perfect for Stories, Reels, and Shorts, it’s easy to tailor with your logo, colors, text, and media. Use it for listings, developer portfolios, or studio showcases to present premium spaces with confidence and clarity.