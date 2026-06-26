Estate Capsule 2

Present properties with a clean, minimal story promo built for vertical platforms. This template features a refined grid layout with rounded cards, a standout headline block, a clear CTA, and space for multiple photos. Smooth, staggered reveals and slide-ins keep focus on your visuals and messaging. Customize colors, fonts, logo, headlines, and feature chips to match your brand. Ideal for real estate agents, developers, and studios promoting listings, model homes, or services. Deliver an elegant, modern look that fits reels, stories, and mobile ads while remaining easy to update for each property.