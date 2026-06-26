Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Estate Capsule 2 - Original - Poster image

Estate Capsule 2

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Story video
Real Estate
Rounded rectangle
14exports
rating
Present properties with a clean, minimal story promo built for vertical platforms. This template features a refined grid layout with rounded cards, a standout headline block, a clear CTA, and space for multiple photos. Smooth, staggered reveals and slide-ins keep focus on your visuals and messaging. Customize colors, fonts, logo, headlines, and feature chips to match your brand. Ideal for real estate agents, developers, and studios promoting listings, model homes, or services. Deliver an elegant, modern look that fits reels, stories, and mobile ads while remaining easy to update for each property.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us