Estate Capsule 6

Promote your property with a sleek vertical real estate promo built for stories and reels. This minimal, elegant template features a clean grid layout, rounded media cards, feature badges, and a clear call-to-action. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, logo, and images to highlight key amenities and lifestyle benefits. Smooth, modern motion keeps attention on your visuals while the refined design elevates your brand. Perfect for agents, developers, and brokerages looking to boost engagement on social platforms.