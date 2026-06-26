Estate Capsule 3

Create a polished vertical real estate promo in minutes. This clean, minimal design stacks property visuals in rounded cards, pairs them with feature chips, and reserves space for your brand. Customize texts, colors, fonts, and imagery to match your identity. Ideal for property listings, agent spotlights, and portfolio highlights across Reels, TikTok, and Stories. Smooth slide-in and fade animations keep attention on your content, while subtle camera drift adds polish. Deliver a modern, elegant showcase for any property—fast, flexible, and ready to publish.