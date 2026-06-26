Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Real Estate Slide 3 - Original - Poster image

Estate Capsule 3

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Real Estate
Story video
Rounded rectangle
19exports
rating
Create a polished vertical real estate promo in minutes. This clean, minimal design stacks property visuals in rounded cards, pairs them with feature chips, and reserves space for your brand. Customize texts, colors, fonts, and imagery to match your identity. Ideal for property listings, agent spotlights, and portfolio highlights across Reels, TikTok, and Stories. Smooth slide-in and fade animations keep attention on your content, while subtle camera drift adds polish. Deliver a modern, elegant showcase for any property—fast, flexible, and ready to publish.
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us