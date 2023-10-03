Rounded Minimal CTA 1
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.9Kexports
Drive engagement on your videos with a clean, transparent CTA overlay. This minimal, flat-design bar features a rounded avatar frame, modern icons, smooth slide-ins, and click interactions that guide viewers to take action. Perfect for skits, reviews, tutorials, and vlogs, it layers seamlessly over any footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your branding and use it as a subtle, professional lower-third style prompt. Ideal for YouTube and social media promotion.
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix