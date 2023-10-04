Rounded Minimal CTA 4

Promote your channel with a clean, modern subscribe animation. This transparent CTA overlay features a rounded profile block, bold flat icons for like, subscribe and the bell, plus a clickable cursor interaction to guide viewers. Customize your logo, avatar and text, adjust colors, and drop it over any video. Ideal for YouTube intros, outros, skits, unboxings, reviews and more. The minimal, geometric design keeps attention on your call to action while staying on-brand and unobtrusive.