Rounded Minimal CTA 2

Drive more engagement with a crisp, minimal YouTube subscribe overlay. This transparent call-out features a rounded CTA bar, avatar frame, bell and like icons, plus clear cursor interactions that demonstrate exactly where to click. The flat, modern design and bold gradient ensure instant visibility without blocking your footage. Customize colors, logo/image, and text to match your channel branding and drop it into any edit. Perfect for creators who want a fast, on-brand way to encourage viewers to take action.