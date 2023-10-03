Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rounded Minimal CTA 2 - Original - Poster image

Rounded Minimal CTA 2

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
Minimal
YouTube
Call-out graphic
270exports
rating
Drive more engagement with a crisp, minimal YouTube subscribe overlay. This transparent call-out features a rounded CTA bar, avatar frame, bell and like icons, plus clear cursor interactions that demonstrate exactly where to click. The flat, modern design and bold gradient ensure instant visibility without blocking your footage. Customize colors, logo/image, and text to match your channel branding and drop it into any edit. Perfect for creators who want a fast, on-brand way to encourage viewers to take action.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us