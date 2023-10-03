Rounded Minimal CTA 5

Drive more engagement with a sleek, minimal CTA overlay designed for channels and social media. This transparent animation showcases clean UI icons for liking and notifications, complete with an interactive cursor click effect. The rounded bar, modern gradient, and crisp typography keep your content looking professional while prompting viewers to act. Easily customize fonts, colors, and imagery to match your brand and drop it over any video. Ideal for intros, intermissions, or sign-offs across YouTube and social platforms.