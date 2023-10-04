Rounded Minimal CTA 3

Make your call-to-action impossible to miss with this minimal, rounded subscribe animation. Designed as a transparent overlay, it centers a ringed avatar, bold CTA button, and familiar like and bell icons. Smooth click interactions and crisp, flat design keep the focus on engagement. Easily customize text, colors, logo, and profile image to match your brand. Perfect for YouTube intros, outros, and mid-roll reminders, this versatile CTA overlay helps convert viewers into subscribers with energetic, polished motion and high-visibility UI elements.