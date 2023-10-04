Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rounded Minimal CTA 3 - Original - Poster image

Rounded Minimal CTA 3

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
YouTube
Minimal
Call-out graphic
335exports
rating
Make your call-to-action impossible to miss with this minimal, rounded subscribe animation. Designed as a transparent overlay, it centers a ringed avatar, bold CTA button, and familiar like and bell icons. Smooth click interactions and crisp, flat design keep the focus on engagement. Easily customize text, colors, logo, and profile image to match your brand. Perfect for YouTube intros, outros, and mid-roll reminders, this versatile CTA overlay helps convert viewers into subscribers with energetic, polished motion and high-visibility UI elements.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us