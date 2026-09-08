Stacked Chic

Make a statement with a kinetic fashion promo that blends bold editorial typography, sleek sliding panels, and striking split-screen moments. This modern template spotlights your imagery with stacked and outlined titles, letterboxed stages, and a refined duotone palette for premium contrast. Customize text, colors, fonts, and media to announce new collections, seasonal drops, or lookbooks, then land on a polished logo end card. Energetic yet elegant motion keeps every beat focused on your message—perfect for designers, boutiques, and brands aiming for a runway-ready presentation.