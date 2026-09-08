Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Dynamic Promo Typography Intro - Original - Poster image

Stacked Chic

00:24 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 17 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Bold
Title sequence
Fashion
Editorial
10exports
rating
Make a statement with a kinetic fashion promo that blends bold editorial typography, sleek sliding panels, and striking split-screen moments. This modern template spotlights your imagery with stacked and outlined titles, letterboxed stages, and a refined duotone palette for premium contrast. Customize text, colors, fonts, and media to announce new collections, seasonal drops, or lookbooks, then land on a polished logo end card. Energetic yet elegant motion keeps every beat focused on your message—perfect for designers, boutiques, and brands aiming for a runway-ready presentation.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us