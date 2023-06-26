Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Depthful Spheres Background - Original - Poster image

Depthful Spheres Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Sphere
Floating motion
Geometric
80exports
rating
Give your content a modern, polished edge with an animated 3D spheres background. This minimal, geometric design features smooth floating motion, rich depth-of-field, and a vibrant gradient backdrop—ideal for titles, intros, slides, product frames, and stream screens. Fine-tune the look with intuitive color controls for the gradient and spheres, and pair it with any soundtrack to match your brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it adapts gracefully to landscape, vertical, and square formats. Use it as a subtle, stylish stage that highlights your message without distraction.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
EnjoystX profile image
EnjoystX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX
Dynamic 3D Spheres Background
By EnjoystX
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Dynamic 3D Spheres Background Original theme video
Dynamic Shape Background
By Goldenmotion
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Dynamic Shape Background Gold theme video
Rolling Spheres Background
By thundermotion2021
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Rolling Spheres Background Static theme video
Gradient Cosmos Background
By thundermotion2021
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Gradient Cosmos Background Version 01 theme video
Ball Background
By PixBolt
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Ball Background Original theme video
Blur Shape Background
By EnjoystX
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Blur Shape Background Original theme video
Tranquil Waves Background
By tarazz
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Tranquil Waves Background new theme video
Infinity Twist Background
By MotionBox
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Infinity Twist Background Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us