Glowing Particles Background

Create an elegant animated background with softly glowing particles and dreamy bokeh. This atmospheric, minimal design adds depth and polish behind titles, logos, or footage. Smooth floating motion and a dark, monochrome palette keep focus on your content while enhancing production value. Ideal for intros, livestream overlays, presentations, and social videos. Easily adjust colors to match your brand or mood and render in horizontal, square, or vertical formats. Use it anywhere you need a refined, glowing particle backdrop that feels calm, modern, and professional.