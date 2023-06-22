Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Falling Triangles Background - Original - Poster image

Falling Triangles Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Triangle
Glow
Floating motion
475exports
rating
Transform your video with a sleek animated background of glowing geometric triangles cascading over a rich gradient. The soft particles and gentle motion create an atmospheric, modern look that suits intros, backplates, stream screens and social clips. Easily adjust background and particle colors to match your brand, and fine-tune blur and lens distortion for the perfect glow. Designed for clean, geometric aesthetics with a neon feel, this full-screen backdrop enhances titles, logos and footage without distraction. Perfect for creators seeking a polished, stylish visual layer that’s calm, elegant and versatile.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us