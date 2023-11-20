Glass Shattered Visualizer

Transform your music into a striking visual with an audio‑reactive shattered glass environment. This 3D motion graphics visualizer centers your logo and artist info while glass fragments pulse, shake, and glow to every beat. Fine‑tune the look with intuitive color controls for the background, flares, glass, text, and logo. Designed for singles, albums, channels, and labels, it delivers an elegant, dark aesthetic with cinematic glints that complements any genre. Drop in your track, update your branding, and render a captivating music visualization that looks premium across platforms.