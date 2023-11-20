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Glass Shattered Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Glass Shattered Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Shattered glass
Audio reactive
1.4Kexports
rating
Transform your music into a striking visual with an audio‑reactive shattered glass environment. This 3D motion graphics visualizer centers your logo and artist info while glass fragments pulse, shake, and glow to every beat. Fine‑tune the look with intuitive color controls for the background, flares, glass, text, and logo. Designed for singles, albums, channels, and labels, it delivers an elegant, dark aesthetic with cinematic glints that complements any genre. Drop in your track, update your branding, and render a captivating music visualization that looks premium across platforms.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us