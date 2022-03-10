Graffiti Music Visualizer

Bring street energy to your music with a gritty graffiti visualizer. This urban design paints your track across a brick wall with a reactive audio spectrum, bold headphone and vinyl icons, and an optional timer and artist/title line. Your logo and text slot in easily, while beat‑synced motion adds punch to every hit. Perfect for releasing tracks, teasers, or channel uploads, it’s a fast way to brand your sound with a distinctive, grungy look. Customize colors, spectrum settings, and pacing to match any genre and render a unique visual identity for your music.