Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Graffiti Music Visualizer - Default - Poster image

Graffiti Music Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Urban
Grunge
Music
Graffiti
1.6Kexports
rating
Bring street energy to your music with a gritty graffiti visualizer. This urban design paints your track across a brick wall with a reactive audio spectrum, bold headphone and vinyl icons, and an optional timer and artist/title line. Your logo and text slot in easily, while beat‑synced motion adds punch to every hit. Perfect for releasing tracks, teasers, or channel uploads, it’s a fast way to brand your sound with a distinctive, grungy look. Customize colors, spectrum settings, and pacing to match any genre and render a unique visual identity for your music.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us