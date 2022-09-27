Spinning Curtain Reveal

Make a refined first impression with a minimalist 3D logo animation. A glossy extruded logo rotates into a centered hero position over elegant curtain-style shadow stripes, then settles with a subtle tagline. The clean composition, gentle motion, and premium lighting make it perfect for intros and outros. Easily adjust colors, typography, and logo treatment to match your brand. With its sleek 3D motion graphics style and understated elegance, this template keeps the focus on your mark while adding a polished, modern finish to any video.