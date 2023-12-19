Minimal Box Title 1

Give your videos a clean, modern touch with a minimal boxed motion title. This transparent overlay drops seamlessly onto any footage, delivering crisp typography inside a bold, flat-color panel. Customize the headline, optional second line, font, and colors to match your brand in moments. Smooth pop and slide animations keep the focus on your message without visual clutter. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, interviews, tutorials, and social content, this versatile title works anywhere a clear, stylish label is needed. Fast, flexible, and polished—perfect for elevating your edits with minimal effort.