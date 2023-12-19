Minimal Box Title 2

Give your videos a clean, modern edge with a minimalist title overlay. This transparent motion title presents a bold headline and supporting subtitle inside a sleek color panel, perfect for intros, chapters, interviews, and presentations. Enjoy smooth, unobtrusive animation that works with any footage. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand or project. Designed for clarity and impact, it keeps attention on your message while staying out of the way of your visuals. A fast, versatile solution for professional-looking titles across platforms.