Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Box Title 2 - Original - Poster image

Minimal Box Title 2

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Rectangle shape
Flat design
Neutral
19exports
rating
Give your videos a clean, modern edge with a minimalist title overlay. This transparent motion title presents a bold headline and supporting subtitle inside a sleek color panel, perfect for intros, chapters, interviews, and presentations. Enjoy smooth, unobtrusive animation that works with any footage. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand or project. Designed for clarity and impact, it keeps attention on your message while staying out of the way of your visuals. A fast, versatile solution for professional-looking titles across platforms.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us