Minimal Box Title 5

Give your videos a clean, modern edge with a minimal box title overlay. This transparent motion title drops neatly over footage, pairing a bold headline with a concise subtitle inside a sleek banner. Built with flat design and smooth slide-in animation, it’s perfect for intros, captions, interviews, tutorials, and on-screen identifiers. Easily customize fonts, text, colors, and entry direction to match your brand. The simple layout keeps focus on your message while staying unobtrusive for editors and creators who value clarity and speed.