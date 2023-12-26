Minimal Box Title 3

Give your videos a polished touch with a clean, minimal lower-third motion title. This transparent overlay features two boxed text lines for a bold headline and a concise subtitle. Customize colors, fonts, and entry direction to match your brand or project. Smooth slide-in animation and flat design keep the focus on your message. Perfect for interviews, tutorials, webinars, or corporate content, it drops seamlessly over any footage and elevates clarity and professionalism in seconds.