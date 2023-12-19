Minimal Box Title 6

Elevate your videos with a clean, modern motion title. This minimal flat-design banner slides in smoothly over transparency, making it perfect as an unobtrusive title overlay across interviews, tutorials, reviews, and social content. Customize the headline, colors, and fonts to match your brand and drop it over any footage. The centered layout and refined timing ensure your message is clear and professional without visual clutter. Ideal for YouTubers, creators, and brands seeking a stylish, easy-to-use title overlay.