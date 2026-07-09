Mosaic Slice

Launch your channel with a fast, modern opener that blends a vibrant mosaic grid, slick slice transitions, bold titles, and a clean logo finish. This versatile intro doubles as a short promo or slideshow, ideal for creators and brands alike. Easily replace images and clips, tweak colors and filters, refine type, and adjust overlays for your own look. The dynamic rhythm and minimal design keep focus on your story while the final logo moment locks in brand recall. Build a professional, eye‑catching start to any video in minutes.