Time Scribe - Square

Create a powerful historical timeline with this cinematic, documentary‑inspired slideshow. Present key dates and milestones alongside your images and captions, enhanced by tasteful light leaks, film scratches, subtle particles, and moody color grading. Modular scenes and clean typography make it easy to structure a clear narrative, whether for education, brand storytelling, or event retrospectives. Smooth camera drift, pane/grid transitions, and a balanced two‑column layout keep viewers engaged while maintaining a refined archival feel. Customize text, media, and colors to match your subject and deliver a compelling square format piece for social and beyond.