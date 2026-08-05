Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Echoes of Time - Original - Poster image

Echoes of Time

00:49 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 22 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Quotes
Documentary
Historical
Clouds
11exports
rating
Bring a reflective, documentary tone to your project with a cinematic title sequence built for powerful quotations. This design layers atmospheric clouds, a subtle dot‑grid, and handwritten textures with smooth parallax and camera drift. Replace portraits and footage in dedicated placeholders, adjust colors and text, and tailor the pacing to your narrative. Ideal for history features, military retrospectives, essays, lectures, and commemorations, it presents lines clearly while maintaining a moody, archival aesthetic. Create an evocative opener or standalone piece that guides viewers through a thoughtful journey with elegant transitions and cohesive, filmic styling.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us