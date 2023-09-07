Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Infinite Spark - Square - Original - Poster image

Infinite Spark - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Energy field
706exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a cinematic logo animation that forges your mark inside a blazing energy ring. Swirling sparks, striking lightning, and a dramatic glow reveal your logo at center stage, followed by an optional tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this energetic design pairs high-contrast visuals with smooth, fluid motion. Easily customize colors for the background, particles, and lightning to match your branding. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it delivers a powerful reveal across platforms and formats. Make a bold impression in seconds with a fiery, futuristic logo reveal that demands attention.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us