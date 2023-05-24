Clean Fracture Reveal - Post

Introduce your brand with a clean, modern 3D logo reveal. Fractured geometric shards converge to form a glossy sphere, seamlessly unveiling your logo and a short tagline. The minimalist layout and neutral background keep attention on your branding, while subtle bursts and particles add polish. Easily adjust colors and typography to match your identity. Ideal for professional intros and outros across social posts, promos, and corporate content, this template delivers a crisp, elegant finish that works with any logo style.