Romantic Love Title 1

Set the tone for love with a delicate motion title featuring a central heart and elegant script typography. Designed as a transparent overlay, this romantic piece slots seamlessly over your footage or backgrounds, making it perfect for Valentine’s content, proposals, weddings, and heartfelt promos. The gentle animations use soft pop-ins and fades, while a pastel palette adds warmth and charm. Easily customize headline, supporting text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or occasion. Use it as an intro, title card, or social post to share your message of love with polished, professional flair.