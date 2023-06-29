Romantic Love Title 5

Design a heartfelt opener or closing card with this elegant motion title. A 3D heart centerpiece, soft sparkles, and a clean rounded banner frame your headline and subtitle. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for videos, wedding films, proposals, anniversaries, and Valentine’s messages. Easily adjust colors and fonts, then personalize two text lines for your story. Smooth, minimal animation keeps the mood romantic and refined while staying versatile for social posts, YouTube, or event trailers.