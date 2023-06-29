Romantic Love Title 6

Set a loving tone with a refined motion title overlay featuring a central heart emblem, glossy 3D details, and smooth, elegant reveals. This transparent design layers perfectly over your footage for romantic messages, brand moments, or seasonal greetings. Customize three text lines, pick your fonts, and dial in matching colors to fit your look. Ideal for Valentine content, announcements, and heartfelt captions, it blends 3D motion graphics with a clean, modern finish for a premium result in seconds.