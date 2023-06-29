Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Romantic Love Title 6 - Original - Poster image

Romantic Love Title 6

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Romance
3D motion graphics
Heart shape
Romantic
61exports
rating
Set a loving tone with a refined motion title overlay featuring a central heart emblem, glossy 3D details, and smooth, elegant reveals. This transparent design layers perfectly over your footage for romantic messages, brand moments, or seasonal greetings. Customize three text lines, pick your fonts, and dial in matching colors to fit your look. Ideal for Valentine content, announcements, and heartfelt captions, it blends 3D motion graphics with a clean, modern finish for a premium result in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us